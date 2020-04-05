HAMLOR, DaShawn A., departed this life March 29, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Chasity Hamlor; three sisters, Alicia, Kaylyn and Mycah; father, Tony Jefferson (Simone); two sisters, Ciara and Corlis; two brothers, Christian and Tony; two grandmothers, Julia and Deborah; a host of cousins, including one devoted, Jasmine; and other relatives and friends. Professional services entrusted to Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial
