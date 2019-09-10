HAMM, Ronald Parks, 68, of Henrico, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Audrey Hamm; and his brother, Greg Hamm. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cheryl Wakefield Hamm; his daughter, Karen Haas (Alex); his son, Jeff Hamm (Amanda); his grandsons, Parks Hamm and Rohan Haas; and his brother, Doug Hamm. Ron graduated from the College of William and Mary and then received his master's degree from VCU. After a short time as a planner in Hanover County, he devoted the rest of his professional career to working in politics, from being an Admin for Congressman Bliley, serving as Director of the Sub-Committee for the District of Columbia for Congressman Davis, to his final position before retiring in 2003 as Secretary of Natural Resources under Governor Gilmore. After retiring from politics, he enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR, going to the family beach house in Mathews and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. A visitation was held at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham on Monday, September 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at Woody. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Voice, P.O. Box 15546, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial