HAMMACK, Eleanor C., 86, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She is survived by her children, Tony Hammack (Marilyn), Mary Purcell and Kathy Vickery; five grandchildren, Jennifer Washington (Shawn), Jacqueline and Jason Hammack, Amber Lykins (Chad) and Michaela Purcell; grandson, Cypress Lykins; "special family," Lisa Luck (Jeff) and their daughter, Rachel; as well as nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a member of Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 noon with services beginning at noon Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ELEANOR HAMMACK as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.