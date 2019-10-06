HAMMACK, RUSSELL JR.

HAMMACK, Russell Cralle Jr., 85, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Gertrude and Russell Hammack Sr. He is survived by his loving partner, Vetrice Faas Perrin; children, Russell Hammack III, Susan H. Weiss (Skip), Ellen Bennett (Chris) and Margaret Bratton (Dave); seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and sister, Nell Hammock. Russell was a graduate of Christ Church School and the University of Richmond, majoring in business administration. He loved to play bridge, meeting his life partner while playing his favorite game. He was also a crossword puzzle whiz, enjoyed the beaches of North Carolina and spending time with family and friends. He had a wicked sense of humor as well as a quick wit. The family would like to thank Vetrice's children, Rudy and Susan and spouses, for their loving care and assistance during his final days. Services will be private.View online memorial