HAMMACK, RUSSELL

HAMMACK, Mr. Russell C. "Rusty" III, 63, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy H. Gates (Raymond); sons, Russell C. Hammack IV "Pete" and William E. Hammack (Kara); sisters, Sue Weiss (Skip), Meg Bratton (David) and Ellen Bennett (Chris); and one grandson, Raymond "Leo" Gates. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock, Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Essex Cemetery, Tappahannock, Virginia.View online memorial
