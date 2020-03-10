HAMMANN, Joan Noreen (Muller), born January 19, 1932, in Brooklyn, New York, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Joan was the daughter of the late John and Margaret Muller. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Harold B. Hammann; and is survived by children, Marielle Larson (Don), Sheila Reed (Martin), John Hammann (Diane) and Margaret "Peggy" Horn (Jimmy); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Margaret L. Farrell of Plainsboro, New Jersey; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joan graduated from Brendans High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Long Island College Hospital School of Nursing. Joan spent her retirement years enjoying family; she was a faithful member of St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer at St. Francis Hospital. Joan loved and enjoyed the company of her dear friends, "The Apples," and the family is forever grateful for their help and support during this difficult time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. Gabriel's Roman Catholic Church, 8901 Winterpock Road. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah, c/o Augusta Health Foundation, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, Va. 22939.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Hammann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.