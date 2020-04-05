HAMMILL, Donna V., 79, of Richmond, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday April 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret B. Vaughan (Nanny) who she adored; her father, Roscoe B. Vaughan; her brother, Larry; and her stepdaughter, sweet Brenda Sue. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Felix A. Hammill Sr.; three sons, James H. Reid III (Beth), Eugene W. Pembleton (Beth) and Edgar G. Lail; three stepsons, Felix A. Hammill (Ruby), Joseph M. Hammill (Renee) and James C. Hammill (Beth). Donna had a very special love for her grandchildren. Donna was "Mema" to Jimmy, Megan, Bobby, Jackie and Dylan; and "Gram" to Heather, Cliff, Catherine, Brooke and Al Jr. Surviving as well are six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two special sisters and brother-in-law, Rae Ahern, Linda Bowser (Bill); and her nephew and niece, Mike and Janet. Donna was baptized at Bainbridge Street Baptist Church in 1952. Donna retired from Philip Morris in 1993 with 33 years of service. She was inducted into "The National Living Legends of Dance" in 1998. She now dances with the angels. Mom loved unconditionally and was the ultimate listener. We will miss her but are certain we will see her again. A private graveside service will be held at Washington Memorial Park located on Memorial Drive, Sandston. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
