HAMMOCK, Willie E. Jr., 70, of Beaverdam, passed away July 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susan; his brother, Warren; and several nieces and nephews. Willie retired from King's Dominion as a master plumber and was a member of Rehoboth United Methodist Church. His family will receive friends Monday, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 16, at 12 noon at the funeral home with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park.