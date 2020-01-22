HAMMOND, Karen Kay, of Midlothian, found peace January 17, 2020, surrounded by her husband, children, sister and sister-in-law. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Frank Hammond Jr.; son, Geofrey Hammond (Tara); daughter, Jessie Burnett (Kevin); sister, Dreama Cavoures; sister-in-law, Susan Hammond; and grandchildren, Zoe, Ava and Ian Hammond and Austin and Aleah Burnett. She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Kidd; and brother, Norman Kidd. Kay was born in 1949, in Charleston, West Virginia, moved to Baltimore, Md., where she met Frank, and then to Richmond. She was happiest with her feet in the water and a Corona in her hand. She was an LPN, completing her degree at age 40 after surviving breast cancer. Later, she and Frank started Medical Reimbursement Associates. She enjoyed canoeing with Frank, watercolor painting and any activity that involved her grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 24, at 2 p.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23114. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the James River Association (thejamesriver.org). Kay's family would also like to thank Home Helpers and Capital Caring Health Hospice for their compassionate care.View online memorial
