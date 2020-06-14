HAMMOND, Margaret, 87, of Chesterfield, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Harley Stewart Hammond; brother, Charles Olin Mann Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Travis Callaway; daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Glenn Harper; granddaughters, Jessica Zullo and her husband, Nick, Sarah Howell and her husband, Chris, Joanna Callaway, Libbie Garrick and her husband, Kaleb and Molly Harper; grandsons, Coleman Callaway and Vaughn Harper; and many great-grandchildren. Margaret was a secretary with the Virginia State Police and served her community by managing the food pantry for Branch's Baptist Church for almost 25 years. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved Atlanta Braves baseball and working in her beautiful yard, meticulously picking leaves out of the shrubs with salad tongs and picking up each and every acorn by hand. The fruits of her labor were enjoyed by the entire neighborhood! The family wishes to thank the management and staff of Manorhouse in Short Pump for their kindness and loving care of our mom. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A graveside service will be held at the Virginia Veteran's Cemetery at Amelia on Monday, June 29, 2020, in the afternoon. This will be for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Branch's Baptist Church Food Pantry, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial
