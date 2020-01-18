HAMMONDS, Harold O., 50, of Quinton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was formerly an employee of the Food Lion in Quinton. Harold was known as a man with a big heart and was a friend to all he met. He was preceded in death by his father, Glen L. Hammonds; and is survived by his mother, Edna Ann Hammonds; siblings, Glenn O. Hammonds (Gisele), Brenda Taylor (William), Alvin H. Hammonds (Roxanne), Thomas Hammonds, William L. Hammonds, Francis Hammonds and Robert L. Hammonds (Tera); numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends including a special friend, Henry. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
