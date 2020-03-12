HAMNER, Mary C., 83, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of March 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John "JT" Hamner in April 2015. Mary was the daughter of the late Evelyn Osborne Cochran Selfe (Ralph) and Earl C. Cochran (Reenie). She was predeceased by two brothers, David Selfe and Earl C. (Jim) Cochran Jr. She is survived by one sister, Nancy Ruth Simcox (Wayne); and by three daughters, Karen McClain (Dean), Kim Paulin (Kevin) and Tracy Knabb (Jim); along with five grandchildren, Tyler and Lindsay Knabb, Ian McClain, Cody and Jacob Paulin. She leaves behind extended family and many friends in Ohio, Virginia, North Carolina and the East Coast. Mary was raised in Goochland County, Virginia, and married her high school sweetheart, JT, in 1958. She was a devoted wife and mother and moved numerous times over the years whenever the railroad transferred JT. They eventually settled in Cincinnati, Ohio, where Mary was active in the First Baptist Church of Anderson Hills and worked for The Christ Hospital in the Educational Services Department. She loved her job and learned photography while employed at TCH. In 1992, Mary and JT retired to Goochland County where Mary became a Deaconess in Smyrna Baptist Church and a choir member. She loved music, family, friends and wine. Mary was an excellent cook and an even better collector of cookbooks. She was well known for her black walnut pound cakes and her party ham biscuits. More importantly, she was known for her kindness and her willingness to help others through Christian leadership. Mary was diagnosed with dementia in 2017, a disease she fought with dignity. She was a fan of Pizza Fridays and enjoyed nothing better than a Cheese Coney from Skyline or a hot fudge sundae from UDF. Mary was a resident of Pinebrook Retirement and Memory Care Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, from May 2019 until her death. She was much beloved and cared for by the staff, her daughters and their families. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening, March 13, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Norman Funeral Home, 2982 River Road West, Goochland, Va. 23063. Funeral services and interment will be held at noon on Saturday, March 14, at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1470 Rock Castle Road, Goochland, Va. 23063. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, (P.O. Box 93, address above).View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARY HAMNER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.