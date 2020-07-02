HAMPTON, Gus O., 67, of Charles City, departed this life on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gail Hampton; one daughter, Gloria Gatling; two grandchildren, Breonna Gatling and Christian Dunn; two sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Gus Hampton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.