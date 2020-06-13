HAMPTON, Paul, lovingly referred to as "Hamp" by family and friends, departed this life Saturday, June 6, 2020. "Hamp" was born August 28, 1939, in Rocky Mount, N.C. He was educated in the Rocky Mount City School System. He graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics from Saint Augustine's College that is now known as Saint Augustine's University. "Hamp" was a Mathematics teacher in Goochland County and City of Richmond Public Schools for numerous years. He also worked part-time for the Richmond Times-Dispatch in various positions, starting as a newspaper carrier and finishing as a platform supervisor. "Hamp" leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Geraldine S. "Gerri" Hampton of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, Allison H. Davis (Jerrold) of Raleigh, N.C.; son, Corey R. Smith (Rena') of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter, Michelle Davis of Raleigh, N.C.; sisters-in-law, Armenta "Peggy" Moore of Richmond, Va. and Frances White of Newark, N.J.; devoted niece, Eria Gibson of Rocky Mount, N.C.; best friend, Gurtha Gilchrist of Richmond, Va.; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Haywood Funeral Home, 2415 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, N.C. Viewing will precede one hour before the funeral service.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of PAUL HAMPTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.