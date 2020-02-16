HAMRIC, Ann Baile. Until the evening of February 9, 2020, Dr. Ann Baile Hamric - mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, colleague, teacher and friend - lived a deliberately full, vibrant and joyful life. Her singular contributions to her profession, her community and her family touched the lives of the many people she encountered. Ann graduated summa cum laude as the Founder's Medalist from the Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. She subsequently received her master's degree in Medical/Surgical Nursing from the University of California San Francisco and then her Ph.D. in Nursing with a concentration in Ethics from the University of Maryland at Baltimore. Ann's leadership ability emerged early in her career. In the summer of 1970, following her Vanderbilt graduation, Ann helped create the first Student Health Coalition Appalachian health fairs in rural Tennessee, where she devised means of conducting both home visits and follow-up visits to isolated locations, an experience that inspired her to continue her education. As a young practicing nurse, Ann's work with a severely injured paraplegic only a few years younger than herself made a deep impression on her that ignited a lifelong interest in the ethics of care, an area in which she became a thought leader. Her extensive research on moral distress in health care professionals broke new ground in biomedical ethics, including her creation of an instrument to allow careful measurement of this important phenomenon. Ann's 37 publications stemming from her research continue to be widely cited. For four years, Ann served as an Associate Professor at the Louisiana State University Nursing School, where she testified before the Louisiana Legislature advocating increased medical privileges for advanced practice nurses. She became the senior editor of the definitive textbook on advanced practice nursing in 1997now in its sixth editionwhich helped to define the emerging roles of nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, nurse anesthetists and clinical nurse specialists. During her 12 years as a professor at the University of Virginia, Ann was elected to the Faculty Senate, served a term as its Chair and was named to the University's Presidential Search Committee. Widely loved and respected as a professor, Ann was selected by UVA students to deliver a "Last Lecture." Her's was an inspiring account of her deeply meaningful journey as a survivor of breast cancer. A Fellow of the American Academy of Nursing, Ann played a pivotal role in creating the Academy's Bioethics Expert Panel, and served as the lead author on the Panel's first White Paper. With a colleague, she edited an issue of The Hastings Center Report, the leading bioethics journal; her's was the first issue devoted to nursing ethics. In 2011, she received the Distinguished Nurse award from the International Society of Nursing. She helped develop the curriculum and standards for the first Doctorate of Nursing Practice degree. Ann retired in 2015 from the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing, but she continued until her untimely death to be in demand as a speaker at international conferences. Ann enthusiastically contributed to various communities beyond the professional, primarily through her active involvement in her church as she sought to learn and grow in her Christian faith. Ann's beautiful, strong singing voice and her love of music brought her membership in the choirs of every church she attended throughout her life. She loved skiing with friends and family and playing tennis. Always seeking to up her game, Ann relished competing not only in family tennis, but also in the women's tennis groups she enjoyed so much. She found ethical questions everywhere she looked, including film, and always dreamed of teaching an Ethics in Film course. She was especially fond of Star Trek and the Marvel cinematic universe. After retirement, she indulged her unending curiosity and intense desire to learn with trips abroad that enriched her life. Growing up as the oldest of five children in a strong and close family, Ann's great love for her son, Drew and her daughter, Caroline came naturally to her and extended easily and happily to their spouses. When grandchildren came along, Ann joyfully threw herself into perhaps her favorite role, that of "Nana." Her generous love for all her family was entirely reciprocated. Preceded in death by her mother, Frances Fricke Baile; and her brother, John Christopher Baile; Ann is survived by her son, Drew Hamric, his wife, Amy; and her grandchildren, Cooper and Bailey; her daughter, Caroline Hamric and her husband, Jonathan Breeding; as well as her father, Richard Baile; her siblings, Carolyn Chandler Louden (Ed), Betsy Baile (Andy Taylor), James Baile (Lisa); and her sister-in-law, Kiley Baile; and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, 3601 Seminary Ave., Richmond, Va., on Friday, February 28, at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. An additional service will be held at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, on Sunday, March 1, at 11 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any of the following: National Nursing Ethics Conference Ann Hamric Scholarship Award, https://ethicsofcaring.org/scholarships/; Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, https://www.ginterparkpc.org/giving; Richmonders Involved to Strengthen Our Communities (RISC), https://www.riscrichmond.org/investment; ActionAid USA, https://donate.actionaidusa.org/main.View online memorial
