HANCHEY, Edward Neal, 76, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lee Good Hanchey; his son, Jason David Hanchey, wife Erica Balmer Hanchey and their two children, Grayson Davis and Finley Sumner; his daughter, Andrea Hanchey Pokrefke and husband, Thomas James Pokrefke III; his brother, The Rev. Dr. Daniel Howard Hanchey and wife, Ann Summers Hanchey; his nieces, Stephanie Hanchey Purello, Ashley Hanchey Bigelow and Amanda Kloster Campbell; and nephews, Douglas Thompson and Johnny Kloster. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, David Thompson; and sister-in-law, Carol Good Kloster. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Hemmons Hanchey and Louise Howard Hanchey; and sister-in-law, Barbara Good Thompson. Neal was a commercial artist who owned The Studio Advertising Graphics for almost 50 years. After his retirement, he used his considerable artistic skills to help different nonprofits with artwork. Born and raised in Varina, Neal lived his adult life in Mechanicsville. He was a member of All Souls Episcopal Church and served for many years on the Vestry. Neal lovingly embraced the role of caretaker and steward for the office/meeting place of All Souls' (the Atlee House), ensuring that the facilities were maintained at the level of his own high standards. Along with his wife, Lee, Neal spent many hours tending to the needs of the All Souls Community Garden. The garden donates vegetables to various food banks in the Mechanicsville area. In 2018, Neal and Lee were recognized with the Spirit of Volunteerism, Spirit of Family Award by Hanover County for their work with the All Souls Community Garden. Neal will be remembered by many for his kindness, creativity, humor and sarcasm, service, generosity of spirit and love of his family. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, beginning at 11 a.m., with Celebration of Life in Remembrance to follow at noon. Both will take place at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8154 Atlee Road in Mechanicsville. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to All Souls Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 2798, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.View online memorial
