HANDLEY, Carol Elizabeth, born on August 15, 1947, passed away at the age of 72 on June 30, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William Robert Handley; and her two children, Matthew Robert Handley and Kelly Elizabeth Tull. Memorial service will be held at Woody Funeral Home on Huguenot Road, Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. Online condolences can be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Health at www.nami.org.View online memorial
