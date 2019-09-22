HANDLEY, Kay Johnson, 81, died Thursday, September 12, 2019. A native of Cordele, Ga., she was a Hampton, Va. resident for 44 years and a resident of Midlothian, Va., for the last two years. As a devoted Army wife and mother, she traveled the world raising her family alongside her husband. After raising her children, she had several jobs, but found her calling as the assistant to State Senator Hunter B. Andrews. She was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Hampton for over 40 years and joined St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Midlothian in 2017. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Charles Batton Handley Jr. She is survived by her son, Chip Handley and his wife, Ginger, of Jacksonville, Fla.; her daughter, Susan Andrews and her husband, Bill, of Richmond; five grandchildren, Kelli (Ryan) Schmidt, Elizabeth (Charles) Teixeira, Charlie (Amanda) Andrews, Joey (Allie) Andrews and Stephen (Madison) Handley; and three great-grandchildren, AJ and Isaac Teixeira and Leah Schmidt. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, in Midlothian, Va. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 11551 Lucks Lane, Midlothian, Va. 23114.View online memorial
