HANDY ROBINSON, Esther C., 74, transitioned June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by both her parents, John and Annie Handy. She is survived by two sons, Jeffery, Jeremy; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Robinson; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and devoted friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home.View online memorial
