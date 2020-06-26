HANDY ROBINSON, ESTHER

HANDY ROBINSON, Esther C., 74, transitioned June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by both her parents, John and Annie Handy. She is survived by two sons, Jeffery, Jeremy; and daughter-in-law, Kimberly Robinson; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and devoted friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ESTHER HANDY ROBINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.