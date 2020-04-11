HANNAN, Bessie Johnston, 96, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Bessie was born in Farmville, Va., on May 14, 1923. She was the sixth of 15 children of the late Arthur Pembrook and Bessie Pennington Johnston. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Elwyn Hannan. Bessie graduated from John Randolph High School in Cumberland County, Va., in 1941, was a 1945 graduate of the Johnston-Willis School of Nursing and received her B.S. in nursing from Seton Hall University in 1962. For 39 years, Bessie worked in the nursing profession; her last 20 years were spent with the Mecklenburg County (N.C.) Health Department. After retirement, Bessie volunteered for the Shepherd Center, Hospitality House and Parish House Program in Charlotte, N.C. She was a member of St. John Baptist Church in Charlotte. Bessie and Elwyn moved to Imperial Plaza in Richmond in 2005 and joined Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. At Imperial Plaza, Bessie was a library volunteer for many years and an avid bridge player. She enjoyed traveling (Fiji was the place she liked the most), parties and dancing, meals at Yen Ching and the occasional glass of Riesling. Bessie is survived by her sisters, Mary Pennington of Richmond and Catherine Wilck of Farmville; and brothers, Rudy Johnston of Williamsburg and Jim Newton of Ashland, Kentucky. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A private burial will take place at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cumberland, Va. At a future date, the family will celebrate her life with family and friends. In Bessie's memory, contributions may be made to the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund (1835 Cumberland Road, Farmville, Va. 23901) or to the Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church General Fund (2300 Dumbarton Road, Richmond, Va. 23228). Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.View online memorial
