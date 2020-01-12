HANNER, Vicki Schatzle, of Richmond, passed away peacefully at home on January 9, 2020, at the age of 64 after a brave fight with ALS. She was born on November 12, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Irvin Schatzle and the late Helen Bradford Schatzle. She is survived by her husband, Jeff Hanner; daughter, Joy Hanner (Andrew Lowery); son, Will Hanner; brothers, Jerry Schatzle and Ricky Schatzle; sister, Sandy Schatzle Sayre (Bob); sisters-in-law, Joyce Hanner (Troy Seay), Jane Hanner Murphy (George) and Jennifer Stalilonis (Chris); brothers-in-law, Jim Hanner (Chris Duerson) and Peyton Stallworth. Vicki lived most of her life in Richmond. She graduated from Douglas Freeman High School in 1974 and put herself through college, graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1977 with an education degree. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority (International Honorary Society for Women Educators). Vicki dedicated her life to educating children, spending over 30 years as a teacher and librarian for Henrico County and St. Bridget School. Vicki married her long time love, Jeff, in 1978. Their children, Joy and Will, were the loves of her life. She was an avid reader, never without a book, and she instilled her love of reading in the students she cared so much about. During the summers, you could find Vicki at the beach, which was her favorite place, with a book in her hands, toes in the sand, cheerfully waving at the military helicopters as they flew overhead. The way Vicki approached life reminds us that it really is the simple joys of everyday life that mean the most. A lifelong supporter of University of Virginia athletics, Vicki cheered on the Cavaliers, especially in the spring as a baseball season ticket holder. She saw one of her dreams realized in 2015 when she watched Virginia win the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Those who were fortunate enough to know this wonderful woman knew how very important her faith was to her. She was a devout Catholic whose faith never wavered, even in the face of her declining health. She was steadfast in her beliefs and lived a life that reflected her generous, selfless spirit. Besides her work with the church, Vicki volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Alzheimer's Association. Vicki leaves behind countless friends and family members who loved her. Whether you played Bridge or Trains with her, attended church, helped deliver meals to those in need, had your children taught by "Miss Vicki," attended UVA baseball games or met her on one of her daily walks, she was your friend for life. Vicki cared about everyone, devoting her life to making each one of us feel special. She loved to decorate for the holidays, make your birthday extra special, cared for friends in need, whatever it was, you got nothing less than all of Vicki. We are all better for having had her in our life. Jeff and Vicki were overwhelmed with the love and support provided by family and friends as Vicki battled ALS. They would like to thank the following individuals for their support: Christina Vargas and Amelia Atwill with The ALS Association, Dr. Kelly Gwathmey and her amazing team at the VCU Clinic and hospice nurses Catie, Martha and Stephanie associated with James River Hospice. All of these folks provided compassionate care to the very end. Vicki's memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va., with a reception to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Vicki to St. Mary Catholic Church or The ALS Association.View online memorial
