HANNER, WILLIAM "SHEP"

HANNER, William Shapard "Shep." On November 17, 2019, William Shapard "Shep" Hanner passed away peacefully at the age of 86. He was born on December 10, 1932, in Statesboro, Georgia, to William Shapard Hanner and Lena Brannen Hanner, both deceased. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mabel Milton Hanner. He is survived by his wife, Jean Sanders Hanner; daughters, Joyce Elaine Hanner and Jane Hanner Murphy (George); sons, William Jeffrey Hanner (Vicki) and James Shapard Hanner; stepson, Peyton Stallworth; stepdaughter, Jennifer Stalilonis (Chris); grandchildren, Joy Milton Hanner, William Jeffrey Hanner Jr., Lily Jean Stalilonis and Nell Marie-Claire Stalilonis; and first cousin, Belinda Drexel. Shep graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1954 with a Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering. He subsequently spent several years in the Air Force while stationed at Valdosta, Georgia. Upon completion of his military service, he began a long and tenured career with Square D Electrical Co., from which he retired in 1994 as the Regional Sales Manager. Shep had a passion for flying and maintained his pilot's license throughout most of his life. He spent many Sundays in the air above Richmond enjoying his hobby. He was a leader in the community and served as a multi-term President of the Henrico County PTA and successfully lobbied against the busing initiative of 1972. He also served as President of the Douglas Freeman High School Boosters Club amongst other leadership roles. Shep was an avid, "vocal" supporter of his children's endeavors and it never took very long to determine if he was in attendance at a sporting event. He was very proud of his family and was instrumental in their individual successes. He will be missed. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Henrico, Va. 23229.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
About a dozen of Hilds' Manchester properties headed to auction
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…