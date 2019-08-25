HANSCOM, Louise Morrison Curtis , 67, of Manakin-Sabot, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy. Lou is at peace with her Savior Jesus, who loved her dearly. Lou graduated from St. Catherine's School in 1971. Her great passion in life, which started at age 2 when her sister Calvin put her on a pony, was caring for horses well and teaching others to do the same. Lou taught riding for over 40 years at Innisfree in Manakin-Sabot. She was blessed by the many generations of riders who found refuge at the farm. Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore M. Curtis Sr. and Maria Gray Valentine Curtis; a sister, Calvin Curtis Jackson; and a great-niece, Margaret Louise Hollifield. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, John E. Hanscom Jr.; her brother, Theodore M. Curtis Jr. (Margaret) of Kilmarnock; Callie Jackson Walker (Dan) of Amelia, William Jackson (Gina) of Chesterfield, Ann Jackson Hollifield (Paul) of Crozet; and five great nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Lou's life will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Richmond, on August 29, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. The family would like to thank Erika Gouverneur, Gihan Yousef, Virginia Hall and Patricia Clay. These caregivers all loved Lou deeply and cared for her with grace. We will never forget your care. We also thank Bon Secours Hospice for their great compassion and exceptional skill. And to all the family and friends who have surrounded us with love throughout Lou's last years we are very grateful. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Third Church.View online memorial