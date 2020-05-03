HANSER, Elizabeth Bemis, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Joseph Bemis Jr.; mother, Pauline Ford Bemis; loving husband, Franklin Douglas Hanser; and siblings, Olyvia Marie Bemis and Paul Allen Moore. She is survived by her children, William A. Holloway, Paul P. Holloway and Heidi M. (Aaron) Dereski; grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor and Cameron; and numerous other family members. Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
'A kind, polite and caring young man': Deep Run football player dies in boating accident on Lake Anna
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
UPDATED: 'A casualty of the war': ER doctor, 49, on coronavirus duty in New York kills herself in Virginia
-
City of Richmond employee dies from COVID-19
-
ESPN's Alex Smith documentary pulls no punches in showing a gruesome injury - and courageous recovery