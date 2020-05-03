HANSER, ELIZABETH

HANSER, Elizabeth Bemis, 81, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, William Joseph Bemis Jr.; mother, Pauline Ford Bemis; loving husband, Franklin Douglas Hanser; and siblings, Olyvia Marie Bemis and Paul Allen Moore. She is survived by her children, William A. Holloway, Paul P. Holloway and Heidi M. (Aaron) Dereski; grandchildren, Christopher, Taylor and Cameron; and numerous other family members. Her memorial service will be held at a later date at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

