HANSHEW, Virginia "Ginny" Patterson, 72, of Prince George, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at John Randolph Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her mother, Reba Vaughan; her brother, Wayne Patterson; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Hanshew. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Hanshew; daughter, Shelby Callery; son, Bryan Callery; son, Ray Hanshew (Jennifer); sister-in-law, Brenda Ewers (Kenny); sister-in-law, Sandra Ryder (Dudley); grandchildren, Parker Hanshew and Emma Hanshew; and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was a devout Christian and dedicated member at Cornerstone Assembly of God. She continued to spread the Word of the Lord until the day she passed. She was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her children and husband. She was loved by many and even though she only had a few biological children, she had so many more who considered her mom. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, caring for her pets, sewing and working in her beautiful yard. She had a heart of gold and a gift that touched people from the moment you met her. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Assembly of God, located at 10551 Chalkley Road, Richmond, Va. 23237. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Cornerstone Assembly of God or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial