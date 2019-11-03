HANSLEY, GEORGE "BOO"

HANSLEY, George "Boo," departed this life October 26, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters, Doretha Robertson and Latrice Perry (Tommy); one sister, Joanne Finn (John); one devoted brother, Kirk Hansley (Charmaine); two granddaughters, four grandsons and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where funeral service will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.