HANSON, Hilda R., 84, of Glen Allen, Va., died April 19, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Hanson; son, John W. Reynolds (Jacqueline); two granddaughters, Tiara Wellman (Chris) and Aysia Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Makiyah, Calei and Miani Wellman; two sisters, Eleanor Coleman and Thelma Henderson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Rick White officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

