HANSON, Hilda R., 84, of Glen Allen, Va., died April 19, 2020. Surviving are her husband, Richard A. Hanson; son, John W. Reynolds (Jacqueline); two granddaughters, Tiara Wellman (Chris) and Aysia Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Makiyah, Calei and Miani Wellman; two sisters, Eleanor Coleman and Thelma Henderson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, April 24, in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Rick White officiating. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
COVID-19 UPDATES: Facing possibility of $50 million in lost revenue, VCU freezes pay raises for all employees
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…