HARAHAN, Susannah, A native Virginian, Susannah was born January 9, 1939, to Joseph P. and Katherine D. Harahan. She died June 8, 2020. She graduated from Manchester High in 1956, and then graduated from MCV becoming a LPN. A lifelong nurse, she worked in all of the local hospitals and many nursing homes. Later in her career, she did private duty care for a series of prominent Richmonders. Susannah was the oldest of five children. She is survived by three brothers, Joseph P. (Ann), Sam (Eileen) and Peter. Family and her canine companions, along with her patients, served as the core of hers enjoyment of life. A private graveside service will be held Friday, June 12, 2020.View online memorial
