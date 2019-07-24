HARCUM, ANDREW III

HARCUM, Andrew Mattice III, 20, of Goochland, Virginia, passed away on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his father, Andrew Mattice Harcum Jr.; his mother, Mary Tibbs Harcum; sister; Elizabeth Bailey Harcum; paternal grandmother, Carolyn Harcum; and maternal grandmother, Brenda Tibbs of Hanover. Andrew was an avid outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and baseball. He loved his family and he will be greatly missed but never forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Gum Springs United Methodist Church.View online memorial