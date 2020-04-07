HARCUM, WILLIAM JR.

HARCUM, William Clarence Jr., 81, of Warsaw, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020. He was born in Morattico, Virginia, to William Clarence Harcum Sr. and Virginia Lee Parks Harcum, who predeceased him. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jane Bell Harcum; his three children, William H. "Billy" Harcum (Jenny), Karen H. Zongolowicz, Brandon L. Harcum; grandchildren, Jill and Joseph Zongolowicz; brothers, Ralph Harcum (Donna), David Harcum (Denise), Walter Harcum (Sherry); sisters, Virginia Parks (Roger) and Marian Shelton (Dennis). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. William worked with his father oystering in the winter and crabbing in the summer. Together, they proudly owned a workboat named "Virginia Lee." William worked as a commercial fisherman in the Menhadden industry. After 25 years of service, William retired from Northern Neck Electric Cooperative, where he began his career as a Lineman and worked his way up to Foreman. William was a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and on various committees. William was a member of the Richmond County Ruritan Club. William was active with his sons in scouting, serving as Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 242 Kilmarnock and Cubmaster of Pack 203 Warsaw. He was also a great supporter of the local Little League. William loved the water and was an avid fisherman. He loved riding in his boat, loved being on the beach and traveling. William was a real family man and loved to spend time with his family. He was the best husband, dad, brother, grandfather and friend that anyone could ever ask for. He was honest, caring and had a heart of gold. A Celebration of Life will be held in William's honor at a later time. To honor your memory of William, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jerusalem Baptist Church, 8800 Historyland Highway, Warsaw, Va. 22572.View online memorial
