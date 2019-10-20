HARDEN, Patricia McKay, 70, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was surrounded by her family and compassionate companion and caregiver. Patti was born on September 19, 1949, in Farmville, Virginia, the daughter of the late Billy and Ruby McKay. She was married to Dr. Russell S. Harden for 48 years. Patti graduated from Prince Edward Academy in Farmville, Virginia and was in the first graduating class at Averett College with a degree in Education. She passionately taught first grade at The Collegiate School from 1987 to 1996. She then managed her husband's dental practice until 2017. Her creativity and love shone in all aspects of life and she will be deeply missed by all. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sydney and Glenn Harvey of Charleston, South Carolina; grandchildren, Keller and Reed Harvey of Charleston, South Carolina; and brother and sister-in-law, Walter McKay and Nancy McKay of Farmville, Virginia. Patti was preceded in death by her son, Scott W. Harden on March 27, 2000. A family graveside service will be held at a later date in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Institue of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS).View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
