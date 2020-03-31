HARDIE, Harvie Ludson, passed away peacefully at his Mount Laurel home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 88. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Barbara Roller Hardie; his devoted sister, Norma Connell; daughters, Lydia Wheelock (Frank) and Nancy Leonard (Matt); and five grandchildren, John Wheelock, Ann Franklin Wheelock, Paul Wheelock, Hans Leonard (Viviane) and Olivia Leonard. Mr. Hardie was born in Halifax County on December 18, 1931, to Henry Hardie and Arline Newbill Hardie. He attended Hampden-Sydney College, was a U.S. Army veteran, a member of Mount Laurel United Methodist Church and a founding member and longtime treasurer of the Mount Laurel Pool. Mr. Hardie owned and operated the family cattle farm and the Mount Laurel Country Store, where he particularly delighted in giving candy to the children in the community. He was an avid golfer and hunter, raising and keeping English Setters for bird hunting. His favorite times were those spent with friends and family, including his nieces, Eleanor Knowlson, Judith Burton, Roberta Mimmack, Carolyn Felix; and nephew, Steve Wilburn and their families. In recent years, he was lovingly assisted in his home by caregivers, Doris Davis, Connie Carrington, Tamika Jackson, Rosa Morton and Rosa Dixon. A private graveside is planned with a memorial service to be scheduled in the future. For memorials, please consider the Mount Laurel Ruritan Club, c/o Mark Yates, 2068 Bellevue Rd., Halifax, Va. or the Mt. Laurel United Methodist Church, c/o Becky Irby, 4233 Mt. Laurel Rd., Clover, Va. 24534. Online condolences may be made at www.powellfuneralinc.com. Arrangements are by Powell Funeral Home, 1603 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston, Va. 24592.View online memorial
