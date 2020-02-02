HARDIN, Sara W., 89, passed away peacefully at St. Mary's Hospital on December 30, 2019, after a brief downturn in health late this fall. Born in West Virginia and having lived in Detroit, she and her parents made Richmond their home for over 60 years. They had a beautiful home in Northside Richmond, near Ladies Mile Road, until hurricane damage and aging issues prompted a move to Manor Care in Lakeside in 2015. Sara worked at several downtown Richmond businesses over the years, including Scott & Stringfellow and Ernst & Young. Sara was a regular member of the original downtown AAUW lunch bunch for many years. She was a faithful rider of buses and taxis and navigated the city successfully all her life. Sara had a dry, ironic sense of humor and was a lifelong lover of books, poetry, education, cats and all things chocolate and peanut butter. Although not active in recent years, Sara was a member of AAUW for over 50 years and served as our Historian and was an active member of the Fine Arts group for many years in the Richmond branch. Right up until the end of her life, she had an amazing memory and could relate many historical facts and stories. She was a very proud graduate of William & Mary, and her ashes will be placed in the Memory Garden there by longtime friends. When told that her lungs were failing, she promptly told the medical staff that she "was ready to be extinct, like the dinosaurs." While saying thank you did not come easily to this proud and independent woman, this writer is confident that she truly appreciated the efforts of those that visited her in the hospital at the end, prayed with her and recited poetry.View online memorial
