HARDIN, Teddy Lee, 84, of Sussex, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Wesley Hardin and George P. Hardin. Mr. Hardin is survived by his wife, Karla Hardin; daughter, Kathy Hardin; two sons, Terry L. Hardin (Kristy) and Ronald D. Hardin (Martha); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Jarratt (Henry); brother, Dan Hardin and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Yale SDA Church or to Stony Creek Volunteer Rescue Squad. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.owenfh.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
