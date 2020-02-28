HARDING, Mary Alice Moncure, August 27, 1924-February 14, 2020, Gainesville, Florida. Mrs. Harding was the daughter of the late WRD Moncure and the late Harriett Ashby Ogburn Moncure. Born in Abingdon, Va., in 1924, she moved to Richmond, Va., in 1929. In 1956, she married Charles Tayloe Harding Sr. and in 1967, she moved with her family to Lakeland, Fla. In 2002, she moved to Oak Hammock in Gainesville, Florida, where she spent most of the last 17 years of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1984, her parents and all nine of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Monty Harding Stepura (Gene) of Gainesville, Fla.; her son, Charles Tayloe Harding Jr. (Christine) of Columbia, S.C.; her six grandchildren, Matthew Prasad Stepura, Mary Elizabeth Bell (Bryan), Madison Duryea Hubert (Rick), Charles Tayloe Harding III (Emily), Dominica Moncure Harding and Christina Grace Harding; as well as four great-grandchildren, Oscar Cleveland Bell, Emilia Moncure Bell, Charles Carey Hubert and Felix Ray Hubert; and many beloved nieces and nephews as well as a large stepfamily. Her burial will be held in Washington, N.C., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the University of South Carolina School of Music are welcomed.View online memorial
