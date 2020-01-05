HARDING, Roy Jackson Sr., 85, of King William County, Va., passed away January 3, 2020. He grew up in Arvonia in Buckingham County. He retired from Nabisco as a machine mechanic after 22 years of service. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, John Ellwyn and Cannie NMI Page Harding; sisters, Eva Jane Pearson, Nancy and Helen Harding; brothers, John E. Jr., Marvin, James, Thomas and Kenneth Harding; a daughter, Theresa Ann Harding; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Harding. Roy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Creighton Harding; two sons, Roy J. Harding Jr. (Lyn) and David A. Harding; three grandchildren, Roy J. Harding III (Jessica), Lisa Harding and Noah J. Harding; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordyn Kirkland. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Leonard and Betty Dale Churn (Jack); a brother-in-law, Robert L. Creighton (Kathleen); a sister-in-law, Jean Noble; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, January 10, at Reveille United Methodist Church, 4200 Cary Street, Richmond, Va. 23231. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
