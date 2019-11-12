HARDING, WALLACE SR.

HARDING, Wallace Earl Sr., 88, of Henrico, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pleasant Samuel Harding Sr. and Susie Harding (Scottsville, Va.); brothers, Marion Harding, Raymond Harding and Pleasant Samuel Harding Jr. He retired from Dominion Energy as a Lead Lineman with over 30 years of service and served as a Chief Master Sergeant for the Air National Guard. He never served overseas, but was activated stateside in 1951 and 1961. He was the first part-time Reservist to make Chief Master Sergeant at 192nd Tactical Fighter Group at the Byrd Airport in Sandston. He dedicated 42 years to service. Wallace was an avid hunter in his younger years; he enjoyed gardening and doing tractor work. He loved to attend yard sales and auctions, he had a passion for negotiating. He loved to tell stories about his younger years and his time in the military. Wallace is survived by his wife, Catherine P. Harding; children, Wallace Earl Harding Jr. (Mindy) and Gregory N. Harding; grandchildren, Joshua Earl Harding and Zachary Ross Harding; and siblings, Edith Yancy, Myrtle Millway (Thomas) and Florence Nowell. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, where a service will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial