HARDY, Daisy Jesse Lee, 55, went to be with our Lord on January 3, 2020. She is survived by her three children, Biearka, Curtis Jr. and Jesse Lee; her mother, Frances Ward; sisters, Zelothia Ward, Lila Ward, Aqua Ward, Towanda Tynes and LaChelle Harris (Wayne); brothers, William Ward and Horace Carrington (Angie); five grandchildren, Damisia, Kemora, Zyon, Cur'Shawn and Neveah. Funeral services are private with family members and close friends only. Thank you.View online memorial
