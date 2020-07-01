HARDY, Ella Louise Giles, age 81, of Henrico, Virginia, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 4:20 a.m. in SRMC. Ella G. was born to the late Eddie Giles Sr. and Susan Adeline Thompson Giles in Amelia County, Virginia. A viewing will be held at Johnson Services (530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, Va. 23803) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Union Baptist Church, Church Road, Va., on Thursday, July 2, 2020. www.johnsonservices.usView online memorial
