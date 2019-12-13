HARDY, Francis William, of Montpelier, Va., died on December 7, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of Charles Lavis Hardy and Margaret Theresa Sullivan Hardy, and preceded in death by his sister, Margaret "Peggy" Hardy. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pamela R. Hardy; his son, Christopher Francis Hardy; and his daughters, Margaret Elizabeth Hardy and Kimberly Keville. Also, he is survived by brothers, Charles Edmund Hardy (Mary) and Robert Michael Hardy (Celine); brother-in-law, Edward T. Rogers (Ruth); nieces, Suzanne Hardy and Rachael Rogers; and nephews, Charles Hardy, Tom Hardy, Rob Hardy and Jesse Rogers. Frank attended Christopher Columbus Catholic High School and graduated from Dorchester High School and Suffolk University. He and his family moved to Richmond in 1979 to become Traffic Manager for Thalhimers Bros. Department Stores. Later, he became an independent insurance agent working at the Gravitt Insurance Agency until his retirement. Frank was a lifelong, diehard Boston sports fan. He also loved golfing and playing on the Senior Softball League. He loved coaching girls softball and co-ed youth soccer. A longtime Board Member of the Richmond Irish American Society, he found great joy participating in the St. Patrick's Festival. He also enjoyed travel, jazz, opera and all of his many cats. Frank was widely known for having "the gift of the gab," a witty personality and playful antics. A funeral Mass will be at Church of Our Savior, 17102 Mountain Road, Montpelier, Va., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the Hardy family asks that you please consider a donation in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond and/or Church of Our Saviour.View online memorial