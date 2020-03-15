HARDY, MILDRED

HARDY, Mildred Lee, 79, of Henrico, departed this life Saturday, March 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Mills; and parents, Alexander and Mary Mills. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, Leroy Hardy Jr. (Nancy); seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; siblings, Deloris Mills, Barbara Pace (Melvin), Lillie Lewis, Sylvia Jones (George), James Mills (Dorothy), Forest Mills (Janie); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 8700 Mt. Olive Ave. Rev. Darryl Thompson, eulogist. Interment City of Franklin Southview Cemetery, Franklin, Va. 23851.

