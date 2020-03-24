HARDY, PATRICIA

HARDY, Mrs. Patricia, age 67, of Richmond, departed this life March 21, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Erwin Hardy; one daughter, Angela Green; one son, Gregory Hunt (Linda); five grandchildren; mother, Martha Hunt; three sisters, Martha Davis, Zenobia Gary and Sandra Edmonds (Robert); three aunts, Barbara Burrell, Elizabeth Ruffin and Lavina Banks; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; four sisters-in law, Bernice Montague, Shirley Burno, Delores Hardy and Yvonne Bruno; brothers-in-law, James Jefferson, Samuel Hardy (Christina), Leonard Jones and Henry Wilson; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Hardy can be viewed Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to the ongoing health situation, funeral services will be private.View online memorial
