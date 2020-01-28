HARDY, Raymond Thomas, 84, of Richmond, formerly of Dry Fork, Va., entered the gates of Heaven on January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Howard and Ida Summerlin Hardy; as well as siblings, Jesse Hardy, Nellie Thompson and Ethel Powers. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Yeatts Hardy; his sons, Glen (Helen) and Ronnie (Brenda); grandsons, Tommy (Courtney), Richard (Brandy), Jason (Stephanie) and Justin; great-grandsons, Rylan and Weston; stepgrandchildren, Meghan Crane (Jordan) and Jon Norton; and sister, Evie Reynolds. Thomas earned a bachelor's degree from Elon College and a master's and advanced degree from the University of Virginia. He taught school in Pittsylvania and Campbell Counties and was the principal of Altavista and Brookville elementary schools. He also was an ordained minister and pastored several churches. He was an usher and greeter at West End Assembly of God Church. In addition, he served his country in the United States Army. Thomas was a warm and caring person who loved to make people smile. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and acquaintances. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224. A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 30, at West End Assembly of God, 401 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. A private interment will be held in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West End Assembly of God, Mission's Department, 401 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial
HARDY, RAYMOND
To plant a tree in memory of RAYMOND HARDY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.