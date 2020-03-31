HARE, HAMPTON "RABBIT"

HARE, Hampton Vaughan "Rabbit," 87, went to meet his Lord on March 29, 2020, who he relied on daily during his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Josephine Hare; their daughter, Betty Jo Watson (Frank); son, Steven Crostic (Donna); grandsons, Dylan Watson and Corey Crostic (Sherri); great-granddaughter, Taylor Ellison; and sister, Barbara Orr. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Viola Hare; sisters, Marjorie Hogan and Francis Andrews; and brother, John Hare. He leaves behind many friends, family members too numerous to mention. His Brunswick stew gatherings brought all of these people together for a wondrous time and good meal. A private graveside ceremony for the family will be held at Dale Memorial Park due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church, 9600 Midlothian Turnpike, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.View online memorial
