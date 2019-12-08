HARGRAVE, Mary C., of Ashland, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Hargrave Sr.; and her parents, Charles and Laura Clements. Mary was a devoted mother and friend. She was also a member of First Baptist Church Ashland. Mary attended Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU) for two years and later became a punch card programmer for early computer systems. She modeled for Thalhimers department store in downtown Richmond in the late 1940s. She was an avid reader and a decidedly loyal democrat. Mary loved cats, especially the Persians who graced her life. She was beautiful in appearance and spirit and loved her Lord. To know Mary was to love her, and she was the light in many lives. Mary is survived by her son, Lee Hargrave Jr., who will carry this loss and heartbreak to his grave. Final arrangements are private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial