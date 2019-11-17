HARGRAVE, Ronald "Ronnie" Ray, 72, of Chester, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019, at his residence. Born December 6, 1946, he was the son of the late John Henry and Dorothy Agnes Hargrave; and was also preceded in death by his brother, Gary W. Hargrave. He was a member of Chester United Methodist Church for 28 years, where he formerly served as President of the United Methodist Men. After 22 years of service, he retired as a Hazardous Materials Instructor for the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was a former Captain for the Petersburg Fire Department, where he served joyfully for 18 years, and also volunteered as an EMT for the City of Colonial Heights. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed boating on Lake Gaston and his part-time job driving for JB Mulch. Ronnie is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Janis Lyn Hargrave; daughters, Jessica Paige Harris (Lester), Bonnie Lyn Bailey (Jack); brother, Johnnie J. Hargrave (Bonnie); sister, Terry Lynn Hargrave; niece, Brittany L. Hargrave; two nephews, Eric Hargrave (Theresa), Ryan Hargrave (Esther); and other extended family members and many friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Chester United Methodist Church, 12132 Percival St., Chester, Va. 23831, with Reverend Clara Gestwick and Reverend Patrick Pillow officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester United Methodist Church or to Kindred Hospice, 595 Old Wagner Road Suite E, Petersburg, Va. 23805. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial