HARGROVE, Marion Douglas III, age 59, died peacefully on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at The Virginia Home in Richmond, Virginia. He is survived by his loving parents, Sara and Marion Hargrove; and sisters, Lila Dickinson and Eleanor Williamson; aunts and uncles, Lila and Mark Lohman, Robert and Brenda Hargrove; and many extended family members. A family burial service will be held Monday, August 26, in the Garden of the Holy Spirit, St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Richmond, Virginia. The family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at The Virginia Home for their care and love.