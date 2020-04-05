HARKNESS, William L., 94, of Midlothian, passed away at home on April 1, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born January 31, 1926, the son of the late William Z. Harkness and Tannie Tombley Harkness. Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during WWII and the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Harkness in 2001; and his daughter, Linda Harkness Laughlin in 2005; and by his siblings, Sarah, Richard and James. Bill was a mathematician for The National Security Agency for 35 years. He remembered fondly the years he lived in England for his job. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Kathleen Harkness; and grandchildren, Allison, Matthew and Sarah Harkness; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Tina Harkness; and grandchildren, Lauren Rodriguez (David), Erin Karlson (Joe) and Megan Donaldson (Justin); great-grandchildren, Calvin, Miles, Jordan and Wesley. Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews. Bill enjoyed gardening, growing orchids, coin and stamp collecting and church. He had many special friends through the years while living in Laurel, Md., Westminster, Md., Raleigh, N.C. and Midlothian, Va. He had a wonderful life surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
