HARLESS, Nancy LeStourgeon, 79, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Harless; and daughter, Lynn Harless. Nancy retired after 17 years of service with The Virginia Department of Housing & Development and was a lifelong member of Hatcher Memorial Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Tandy Jonske (David); grandchildren, Colson, Tanner, Payton; sister, Mary Neapolitan (John); and nephew, Greg Tomlin (Sandra). A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Stroke Association, www.stroke.org/donate.View online memorial
HARLESS, NANCY
Service information
Jan 6
Visitation
Monday, January 6, 2020
Woody Funeral Home
Jan 6
Funeral Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
Woody Funeral Home
Jan 6
Committal Service
Monday, January 6, 2020
Signal Hill Memorial Park
