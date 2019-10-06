HARLESS, Vicki Lynn, 55, of Chesterfield, Va., gained her angel wings on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Grover Wayne Harless. She is survived by her mother, Phyllis Harless; sisters, Meredith and Janis Harless; brother, Tony (Lisa) Harless; nieces and nephews, Michael, Buck, Amanda, Cory, Ashley; and many great-nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by her coworkers and friends who are extended family members. Vicki was dedicated to her family, friends and work. She was a valued employee at the VA Medical Center for over 25 years. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A celebration of Vicki's life will be held at the Southside Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, October 19, where she was a faithful member. In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorial contributions be made to the Lymphatic Education Research Network, 261 Madison Ave., New York, N.Y. 10016.View online memorial